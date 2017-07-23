Rwanda's Habineza to tame power of Ombudsman

By ROBERT MBARAGA

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda presidential candidate, Frank Habineza, has vowed to quash the Ombudsman’s powers to petition the Supreme Court for “Special Review” of final court decisions if elected.

In his manifesto, Mr Habineza said the powers compromise the independence and supremacy of the judiciary and could provide a backdoor for injustice.

“The office of the Ombudsman belongs to the executive and giving it power to challenge court decisions goes against the principle of separation of powers,” he said.

The powers introduced in 2013, provide that if their is evidence of injustice after a final court ruling, parties to the case may apply to the Office of the Ombudsman for a review of the court’s decision.

The law limits grounds for applying this mechanism to evidence that a judge ignored the law and irrefutable evidence when making a decision; or when the judgment cannot be executed due to the drafting of its content.

The procedure may also be invoked when there is evidence of corruption, favouritism or nepotism influencing the ruling.

“If elected we will restore the supremacy of the judiciary by repealing the law that gives such power to the Office of the Ombudsman,” the Democratic Green Party said in its manifesto.

However, the judiciary lists this special review mechanism among its achievements and recognises it as a crucial means of rendering justice.

“It has been evidenced in the past that mistakes can be made in rulings, leaving people with no other alternative redress. This is the main reason this special mechanism was introduced, with the goal of rectifying any injustices,” a 2016 judiciary annual report reads.

According to the judiciary, the procedure is extensive and thorough and the Office of the Ombudsman and the General Inspectorate of Courts assess decisions suspected of injustice, before the Chief Justice decides that they be re-adjudicated.

Some analysts say that the mechanism could be interpreted as contravening the independence of the judiciary because of the intervention of an executive office in matters of justice. However, others see it as advantageous.

“An analysis of previous cases shows that we still have some defective court decisions, which could be blamed on negligence, mistakes or even lack of skill on the side of some judges, and this justifies the need of such a mechanism,” said Frank Mugisha, a jurist with the legal Aid Forum.

According to Mr Mugisha, having a ruling being made by a single judge shows the need for this mechanism.

“In a bench, judges debate and come to a common decision after thorough deliberation, whereas a single judge makes a decision alone, making the method suspectible to mistakes,” Mr Mugisha added.

Figures from the Ombudsman’s office show that since the introduction of the mechanism, the office has petitioned the Supreme Court to review more than 200 cases out of 5,000 received from the public.