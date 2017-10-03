Rwandan agency decides on Diane Rwigara prosecution

By IVAN R. MUGISHA

Diane Rwigara, a prominent government critic who was disqualified from the August 4 Rwandan presidential race, is likely to be taken to court this week after the prosecution confirmed Tuesday that it is reviewing her case files.

The National Prosecution Authority spokesperson Faustin Nkusi told The EastAfrican that the agency received three case files from the police involving Ms Rwigara, her mother and sister.

“We received the case files from police investigators last week," he said, adding that after going through them, they will decide whether to prosecute.

Mr Nkusi added that a possible outcome is taking her to court for a pre-trial detention.

According to the Rwandan Code of Criminal Procedure, the prosecution has to decide to either prosecute or drop a case within five days after receiving a file from the investigators.

“I think not later than today [Tuesday] we are going to have the final decision,” Mr Nkusi said.

Ms Rwigara is accused of forgery, treason, inciting public to insurrection and creating an illegitimate movement.

Along with her mother and sister, the trio is accused of Rwf5 billion ($5.9 million) tax evasion.

Ms Rwigara has denied the charges terming them as politically motivated.