Rwanda's capital Kigali, is looking for a viable refuse collection service solution for the city as contractors complain of lack of payments by residents for their services.

Among options being explored by city authorities, is the viability of getting residents and businesses to pay contractors in advance.

The contractors say defaulters are making it difficult to meet the terms of their service contracts, which impacts their service delivery.

Kigali has contracted more than 15 firms to collect and transport the city’s solid and liquid waste. But all the firms complain of not being paid by residents, sometimes for months.

In other cases, tenants change addresses leaving behind huge amounts of unsettled debt for waste collection.

Households pay a monthly charge of between Rwf1,000 ($1) to Rwf5,000 ($6) for waste collection. The contractors are supposed to aggregate and deliver domestic waste to the city’s main landfill.

“In most neighbourhoods, only half of the households pay the waste collection fees at the end of the month while the rest have arrears and sometimes change residence without settling outstanding debts.

This translates to losses for the company,” said Liberate Mukeshimana, the manager of Isuku Kinyinya, a waste collection company with over 8,000 clients in Gasabo District.

Responding to the plight of the contractors, the Kigali City Council is considering bylaws that would require all households to pay for refuse collection services in advance.

This system would likely apply to other non-statutory charges imposed on city residents such as night patrol contributions.

Parfait Busabizwa, Kigali’s Vice Mayor for Economic Affairs told Rwanda Today the proposal awaits consultation among residents before it can come into force.

“It’s still a proposal that has to be discussed with individual districts and sectors since they are the ones tasked with implementing it. But we hope the move will help the city to easily resolve lingering issues around default of payments and the performance of contractors,” he said.

The system is intended to further improve the management of the city’s waste as the population increases.

Last year, the auditor general’s report raised concerns about the city not putting in place an appropriate solid waste management system.

On average, Kigali sends close to 300 tonnes of waste daily to the Nduba dumpsite.

Contractors also complain about the poor state of roads, which increase their operational costs. Besides paying wages, waste contractors have to keep their fleets running and pay rent among other costs.

Equally municipal authorities charge Rwf1,000 ($1) as dumpsite maintenance fees for each tonne of refuse delivered.

“The costs alone take away a huge portion of our revenues. To cope some contractors scale back on the frequency of collections from three times a week to just once,” said Michael Murara who ran a waste company.

Paulin Buregeya who heads COPED, one of the largest refuse collection contractors in Kigali, says the company needs to recover at least 70 per cent of all billings to be able to cover its operating costs.

“We suffer high default rates mainly in middle and low-income estates, and there is no mechanism to compel the residents to pay, yet we are held liable for failure to provide the service,”said Mr Buregeya.