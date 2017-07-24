Draft central bank law to align Rwanda with EA states

By RODRIGUES RWIRAHIRA

More by this Author

Rwandan government is overhauling its central bank Act, proposing changes to both its structure and terms as part of ongoing reforms to align the country’s financial sector with its peers in the East African Community.

A draft of the law, which is currently under debate by the Chamber of Deputies — the lower house — proposes to remove the board of censors whose roles will now be taken over by specific committees within the central bank; changes the title of vice governor to deputy governor and moves the mandate to appoint the governor’s deputy from the Prime Minister to the President.

But legislators are concerned that the law still shields the central bank from scrutiny from the Auditor-General. Legislators were also concerned that the Governor has been left to chair boards of banks.

Legislators argue that being a public entity, the central bank which for now appoints its own external auditors, should also be scrutinised by the Auditor-General.

The Bill, which is yet to be adopted by the full house of deputies seeks to replace the current law which has been in place since 2007.

While debating a report on the Bill by the parliamentary committee on the economy and trade last week, MPs expressed a number of concerns about the proposals.

For example while some had wished the bank to be subjected to annual financial audits by the Auditor-General, like other public institutions, the law was not specific on who would audit the central bank.

Speaking to Rwanda Today, Deputy Adolph Bazatoha, the chairperson of the committee on the economy and trade, said that concerns raised by lawmakers had slowed down its progress towards adoption by the lower chamber of the parliament.

“We have given ourselves a target that before we go into recess, we should have cleared all the issues raised, because as a committee we had to consider reactions from the lawmakers,” said deputy Bazatoha.