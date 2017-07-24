By ROBERT MBARAGA

Rwandan farmers will have to wait a little longer before they can begin using their produce as collateral to secure loans from commercial banks as the current election season delays enactment of the law.

A Bill to regulate the warehouse receipt system in the country is still pending adoption by parliament. It can only be passed in September because of the ongoing presidential campaigns, which have put parliament business on hold.

“We hope that the Bill will be tabled in the plenary for adoption once we resume parliament business,” said Annonciata Mukarugwiza, the deputy chairperson of the Committee on Budget and State Property.

However, analysts say even if it was to be passed by parliament in September it would not be implemented before next year, due to lack of implementation orders and regulations.

Commodities to be used as collateral under this proposed law include those in the agricultural, mining sectors and “any other products that may be determined by an Order of the Ministry of Trade.”

With the new Bill, after harvesting, farmers will deposit commodities of a given quantity and quality to licenced warehouse operators, who in turn will give them receipts to be used as a trading or financing instrument.

“A key benefit of the warehouse receipt system is to help farmers access credit from commercial banks and also allow farmers to store their goods when market prices are low, and sell them when the prices are higher,” an explanatory note of the Bill reads.

Due to the volatile, fragmented and unstructured nature of agricultural activities in the country as well as lack of assets that banks could accept as security for loans, farmers especially small-holder farmers are perceived as risky borrowers.

In Rwanda, agriculture accounts for about 37 per cent of GDP and employs more than 70 per cent of the population, mostly in small-scale farming.

Even though it is obvious that this sector remains the backbone of the Rwandan economy, only about 10 per cent of funds from banks go to agriculture.

Smallholder farmers say most microfinance institutions charge them 40 per cent monthly interest on loans, while the base lending rate for commercial banks varies between 17 and 24 per cent.

The East Africa Exchange rolled out the warehouse receipt system in Rwanda in 2014 and has secured loan agreements with banks and microfinances to accept the receipts as collateral.

However, many commercial banks await a clear regulatory framework that parties can use in cases of default or breach of contracts.

The agriculture sector has the highest loan application rejection rate at 49 per cent, according to figures from Central Bank last year.

According to the Bill, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) will be in charge of issuing operating licenses.

The government sees this proposed law as being “important to promoting formal agricultural commodity trade in Rwanda and at the regional level,” said Christine Nyiranshimiyimana, the Legal and Corporate Affairs Manager in CMA.