Tanzania’s Khalid brings the funny to Kigali stage

ANDREW I KAZIBWE

Comedian Khalid Hussein is set to perform in Kigali next month as part of his world tour titled I Think I Am Single. The German-based comedian will be the main act at the One Love show.

Khalid has gained a steady following in recent years, following a series of successful shows such as Renew My Visa and his world tour with The Funny Fellas — a renowned international Comedy group.

This will be the first time Khalid performs his I Think I Am Single world tour in East Africa. The show will also feature Okello Okello from Uganda, Burundi’s Divin and Babu from Rwanda.

Khalid has taken his I Think I am Single show around Europe, South East Asia, India and most recently Japan.

This year, the comedian has toured Tokyo, South Korea, Taipei, Taiwan, India, Turkey. He hopes to end his European tour in Eidenhoven and Amsterdam in Holland, Luxemburg and Hamburg and Frankfurt in Germany.

After his East African tour, the 21-year old will travel to Singapore to perform to wrap up the year.

“Touring for the show has been overwhelming but I have also learnt so much about other cultures and seeing the world. I am blessed to perform all over the world,” he said.

The comic hopes to kick off the new year with a show in Australia in January, then America and Canada in March, before resuming his Africa tour in July and August.

Stand Up Comedy

Khalid ventured into Stand Up Comedy in 2011. At the time he was pursuing his university studies in Malaysia.

“I tried to get part time jobs but it wasn’t easy because I was a foreigner,” he said.

His cousin Kent convinced him to go into comedy because of his great sense of humour. Khalid approached the university’s administration and convinced them to host a comedy show.

As a rising stand up comedian, Khalid says the main challenges have been getting funding for his shows in terms of production expenses and travel costs.

“I am thankful for the support I’ve received from Rwanda’s Comedy Knights,” he said.

Khalid and Rwandan comic, Arthur Nkusi, met at the East African Comedy Night in Nairobi, Kenya.

He also met the Comedy Knights at the same venue and they invited him to perform at the Com Factory last year. The Com Factory is a weekly stand up comedy event that is also aired on Rwanda Television.

During his European tours, Khalid shared a stage with Michael Sengazi — a Rwandan comic from the Comedy Knights.

I Think I am Single highlights the comedian’s experiences while travelling around the world and the people he has met.