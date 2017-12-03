Technology improving traveller’s experience

By JEAN-PIERRE AFADHALI

Tech savvy travellers are getting a more positive experience than those who opt for face-to-face interaction, amid increasing adoption of IT in service delivery by the travel sector.

According to the Passenger IT Trends Survey 2017 by SITA, the choice for many travellers is no longer whether to use technology, but which one to use to facilitate their travel.

The results of the survey were released on the sidelines of the 49th Africa Airline Annual Assembly, which took place in Kigali recently.

The global survey, which polled 7,031 respondents from 17 countries, found that more passengers were adopting IT-enabled services for their air travel.

According to SITA, more than 90 per cent of passengers book their flights using self-service technology; 59 per cent would use a digital travel concierge if available, while 92 per cent are extremely or very satisfied with their online check-in experience.

“Those who used self-service technology either on their devices or at the airport reported higher levels of satisfaction than those who did not employ technology in their travel plans,” said the report.

The Passenger IT Trends Survey 2017 shows that 18 per cent of passengers use drop-bag stations, while 64 per cent said they would track their bag in real-time using a mobile app if the technology was available.

Biometrics

“This year’s survey shows that 57 per cent of the respondents would use biometrics instead of a physical passport for their journey,” reads the survey.

More passengers found wi-fi connectivity indispensable this year, with 75 per cent of respondents using it on and off flight to get alerts.

“Technology continues to boost passenger satisfaction with 62 per cent of the respondents saying they received real-time bag collection details upon arrival with 22 per cent of them getting the alerts on their mobile device,” said the survey.

The survey findings show that digital devices such as laptops, smartphones and smartwatches have become indispensable for many passengers.

“Mobile devices are the ultimate travel tool and they help manage the different stages of the journey by keeping passengers informed and entertained,” said the report.

About 90 per cent of the respondents were very or extremely satisfied with digital services at their travel destination.

Kigali international Airport offers passengers with national identification cards to scan their IDs to get out of the airport without having to queue at the immigration counter.