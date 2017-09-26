By MOSES K. GAHIGI

Rwanda Today's Moses Gahigi talked to Geraldine Mekeshimana about the Fall armyworm invasion and drought threatening the country’s maize crop and reports of stagnant production and waste in the sector.

How are the recovery efforts after a drought and the recent armyworm invasion?

For the time being the country is okay in terms of food security and the situation is stable. There are some crops such as maize, which are still being attacked by the armyworm but overall, crop production faired well.

We lost almost five per cent of the maize crop. However, this season will be more demanding in terms of controlling the pest because it is a maize season — the other season wasn’t.

What has been the impact of the armyworm invasion on households, since the crop is a staple?

Actually, the pest invasion did not affect food supply for households. Farmers found out about the pest early enough and they worked hard to minimise losses.

The efforts they put in to separate infected grains from the good crop, among other interventions, paid off. The country grows different types of crops and so there are other staple foods other than maize.

What is the projected impact of the pest this season?

I cannot predict the losses that will be incurred, but we are trying to make sure that we minimise them.

We are advising farmers to stay alert for the pest and to survey their fields at least three times a week because once they spot the armyworm and remove the infected crops early enough, it will minimise their losses.

However, the armyworm is not the only pest the farmers will have to deal with and so they will need to integrate preventive, control methods in their farming.

There has been stagnation of food production against government plans to enhance export growth and improve value addition. What new strategies are you employing to see that the country’s food production increases?

There are particular crops that have a comparative advantage when it comes to increasing production.

But, other factors play a critical role such as seeds, pesticides, power, labour and water supply. All these are issues we need to focus on if we are to sustain production.

We also need to train farmers with critical information because many of them are uneducated. Another factor is linkages to markets as we need to be smarter about production.

We need to work with the private sector and support them to make sure that the whole value chain is taken care of.

A recent report by Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa shows that Africa has the potential to unlock a $1 trillion food market especially if governments provide smallholder farmers with practical support. How is Rwanda positioning itself to cash in on food production?

Agriculture is not just about growing crops, you need to look at production, transport, warehousing etc. You also need to consider who is buying the crops. It comes down to how much we can deliver at a particular time and Rwanda is taking advantage of this.

We have seen a continuous reduction in the budget allocation for the agriculture sector yet there are still gaps to plug. Is this a good or bad thing?

In a country which has a budget of about Rwf1 trillion ($1.1billion), there are many competing priorities for the different sectors.