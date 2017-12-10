Poultry sector investments by Rwandan government paying off

By MOSES K. GAHIGI

More by this Author

Years of investment by the Rwandan government in the poultry subsector have started paying off, as the country moves towards self-sufficiency in poultry products.

This became evident after the ban on importation of poultry products from Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo in January, following an outbreak of avian influenza in wild flocks earlier this year.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (Minagri), says that since the ban, the market has been exclusively served by local poultry products and that there hasn’t been any significant impact on supply.

“Local poultry farmers have supplied the market,” said Ange Soubirous Tambiineza, Minagri’s spokesperson and agriculture information and communications programme manager.

Imported eggs

The ban saw poultry farmers increase their supply ratios and take over the market, which had been occupied by imported eggs and chickens.

The Ministry said that before the ban, Rwanda used to import hatching eggs from neighbouring countries like Uganda.

However, even the importation of hatching eggs will decline significantly going forward due to new developments like a $5 million hatchery established by American investors in Rubirizi and Bugesera.

“When you look at what is happening in the poultry industry it is impressive. The Rubirizi hatchery will unlock a lot of potential,” said Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Geraldine Mukeshimana.

She said the day-old chicks will be more affordable compared to those imported from other countries, which will boost the sector.

She said the country is self-sufficient in terms of poultry products and that prospects are even more positive going forward.

Local companies have also invested in chicken feeds, which will help reduce cost of production, which is expected to further lower market prices of poultry.

The growing hospitality industry, which includes construction of five-star hotels is expected to boost demand for local poultry.

Despite reports of Uganda being free from bird flu, the government is yet to lift the ban, which means local poultry farmers will continue enjoying uninterrupted demand for their products.