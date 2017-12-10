MTN to use profits to pay Rwf7.2b RURA fine

By KABONA ESIARA

Mobile phone operator MTN Rwanda is expected to post a 16.8 per cent revenue growth this financial year ending December, but will pay less dividends to shareholders.

The profits will pay for a regulatory fine to the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority for MTN hosting its IT system in Uganda.

Rura fined MTN Rwanda Rwf7.2 billion ($8.5 million), which the telecom has been paying in installments. The first installment was paid in the second quarter of this year, while the last payment is expected at end of December.

“We have used dividends to pay the fine and the fine has not affected our gross revenue,” said Bart Hofker chief executive MTN Rwanda.

The telco’s mobile money transactions, voice, and provision of ICT services have been the top drivers of revenue growth.

However, MTN Rwanda faces stiff competition from Tigo Rwanda, which takes the lion’s share of the mass market.

Data from Rura shares subscribers on Tigo network have increased from 3,387,682 in September to 3,456,237 in October this year, which is 40 per cent of the market share, up from 36.5 per cent in December 2016.

The ongoing upgrading and expansion of MTN Rwanda’s base stations to reach all parts of the country is also putting a strain on the company’s revenues.

The telco also plans to expand 3G coverage across the country to ensure faster speeds, reliability and penetration.

This year MTN Rwanda has invested Rwf15.3 billion ($17m) and next year plans to invest an additional Rwf17 billion ($19.9m) on upgrading its system and boosting network capacity.