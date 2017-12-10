Bralirwa gives Ndego residents solar kits

By LEONCE MUVUNYI

Joseph Serutagoma from Ndego sector in Kayonza district is one of the recipients of a solar lighting system in his house thanks to Rwf15 million ($17,550) worth of solar kits donations from Bralirwa to 283 households last week.

“We have now switched off the kerosene lamps, which means savings of Rwf800 ($0.94) every week that I was spending to charge my phone,” said Mr Serutagoma.

Ndego sector in Kayonza district and bordering the Akagera National Park, is a relatively new settlement mainly inhabited by people who were moved there from other parts of the country.

It is among the areas in urgent need of basic infrastructure such as water and electricity. Bralirwa, which has a maize project in the area, said the donations are part of its obligations to the community.

The manager for Corporate Communications at Bralirwa, Fred Nyangezi, said the solar kits were expected to improve the social status of the community, which is not connected to the national grid.

According to official figures, only 33 per cent of residents in Kayonza district have electricity. Local government officials said the situation also affects service delivery in the area.

Bramin, a joint maize venture between Bralirwa and Minimex Corporate Company, said its output is affected by lack of power and uses 38,000 litres of diesel.