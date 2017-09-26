Home Rwanda Today Business Africa turns to private sector for infrastructure funds Tuesday September 26 2017 Africa needs funds to finance infrastructure projects in sectors like transport, ICT, water and sanitation. PHOTO FILE | NATION In Summary The African Union is pinning hopes on institutional investors for finance as it struggles to close a $68 billion infrastructure gap. The infrastructure gap is reported to currently be consuming an estimated two per cent of GDP growth every year from African economies. infrastructure projects Rwanda in talks to export chicken, eggs, beef to DRC Africa turns to private sector for infrastructure funds Rwanda bids for World Heritage status for memorial sites CLOSE = Home Rwanda Today Business Africa turns to private sector for infrastructure funds Tuesday September 26 2017 Africa needs funds to finance infrastructure projects in sectors like transport, ICT, water and sanitation. PHOTO FILE | NATION In Summary The African Union is pinning hopes on institutional investors for finance as it struggles to close a $68 billion infrastructure gap. The infrastructure gap is reported to currently be consuming an estimated two per cent of GDP growth every year from African economies. infrastructure projects Rwanda in talks to export chicken, eggs, beef to DRC Africa turns to private sector for infrastructure funds Rwanda bids for World Heritage status for memorial sites CLOSE = Home Rwanda Today Business Africa turns to private sector for infrastructure funds Tuesday September 26 2017 Africa needs funds to finance infrastructure projects in sectors like transport, ICT, water and sanitation. PHOTO FILE | NATION In Summary The African Union is pinning hopes on institutional investors for finance as it struggles to close a $68 billion infrastructure gap. The infrastructure gap is reported to currently be consuming an estimated two per cent of GDP growth every year from African economies. infrastructure projects