Africa has chance to be food basket of world - Dangote

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has predicted that the continent has a real chance of becoming the food basket of the world. But, he said this will only happen if African economies prioritise targeted investment in the sector.

Speaking at the Corporate Council on Africa’s high level meeting with business leaders, which was attended by President Paul Kagame on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Mr Dangote said the continent is already oncourse to create 12 million jobs in agriculture every year.

“If you ask me, the answer is agriculture because through it Africa will become the food basket of the world,” he said.

Africa has the youngest and fastest growing population in the world. Its population is predicted to double by 2050, which has a major implications for the employment market.

Development analysts have said the agricultural sector as well as rural non-farm activities in tourism, agro-industries, food storage and transportation have high potential to create more and better jobs, and build stronger rural communities.

The World Bank has said the African food market is predicted to reach $1 trillion by 2030 from the current $300 billion.

Creating wealth

Mr Dangote whose fortune was generated from agricultural activities in sugar, maize flour and other household commodities, fertilisers, cement and other processed high-value goods, said that although technology is playing a key role in transforming economies, there shouldn’t be too much reliance on it to create wealth.

“Technology of course helps us a lot, but we shouldn’t overly rely on technology to create wealth,” he told investors.

African economies are striving to build their industrial and processing capacities to reverse the costly cycle of exporting raw materials to the west.

Experts have pointed out that when the continent exports raw materials it exports jobs, and that there is a need to develop skills needed in the up-stream phase of production because that’s were good returns on jobs can be obtained.

Mr Dangote said that although the fall in oil prices greatly affected Nigeria — Africa’s largest economy — the situation was to some extent a blessing in disguise.

“We should pray that oil prices remain low because this helps us wean us off dependency on revenues from petroleum,” he said.