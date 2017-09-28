Season of recycling mediocre incompetent leaders

By TEE NGUGI

Recycling, in the context of environmental protection, saves us money in the long run, and teaches us to take up the responsibility for creating a healthy environment in which to live.

But most importantly, by helping to preserve the planet, recycling ensures existence of our species. It cannot be overstated, therefore, that recycling in this context is a moral and existential need.

There is in Kenya, however, another kind of “recycling” that makes us poor, inculcates a culture of impunity, and which threatens our existence as a modern nation-state.

I am talking about recycling of mediocre, incompetent, uninspiring, and, quite possibly, criminal officials in government or civil service.

In the era of Kanu, performance was not really a consideration in the appointment of state officials. The governing system, as was the case in other African countries at the time, was based on patronage.

Those appointed to Cabinet or other state jobs were the regime’s sycophants or those who were judged ready to become cog wheels of a well-oiled thieving machine.

Development, as one critic would famously write with respect to Africa of the time, was not really on the agenda. A regime considered itself successful by its longevity in power.

Why, for instance, is Robert Mugabe still in power when he can hardly stay awake for a few minutes, let alone be able to summon the intellectual and physical effort required to lead a country so desperate in need of economic and political development.

But despite the country being in limbo, Mugabe considers himself successful. And, according to many sources, and demonstrative of the real purpose of power in Africa, Mugabe is fabulously wealthy.

As a matter of fact, all presidents from that era, their families, cronies and sycophants are the richest people in Africa.

But has the coming of democracy and coming to power of a younger and, seemingly more enlightened leadership, changed the mentality described above?

Does the leadership now make appointments strictly on the basis of values such as integrity, intelligence and commitment, etc? Can we say that the purpose of power today is development?

Let’s take Kenya as a case study. Ken Lusaka, the newly elected speaker of the senate is the immediate former governor of Bungoma.

During his tenure, his administration is reputed to have purchased wheelbarrows at a cost of tens of thousands of shillings each.

Looters’ paradise

In this looters’ paradise, a ballpoint was purchased at thousands of shillings. The end result of this misappropriation of public funds, and the general inefficiency and maladministration is that Bungoma County remains as poor today as it was five years ago.

Now, the man at the helm of that administration will now preside over the institution that is supposed to oversight the use of money in the counties! Are we a serious nation?

And in the National Assembly, Justin Muturi has been elected once again as Speaker. It is generally acknowledged, even by people who would be considered sympathetic, that he presided over a house whose intellectual level of debate and whose integrity sank to Kanu-era standards.

In many instances, the MPs sounded like Kanu youth-wingers of old. Muturi shepherded through the House controversial Bills, including, most infamously, a security Bill which contained unconstitutional clauses.

It was during his tenure when MPs used false mileage claims so as to add to their already sizeable loot extorted from Kenyan taxpayers. Instead of showing leadership by putting brakes on the freak gravy train, he supported the MPs.

Now, with even worse intellectual abilities and questionable ideological grounding of incoming MPs, we must brace ourselves, to adapt the title of a tale from The Arabian Nights, for Season 2 of Justin Muturi and the 349 thieves.”

Kenya has no shortage of young, driven, moral individuals of whatever political persuasion and ethnicity who can raise the bar of public duty; who will understand success to mean transforming lives and communities; who will stake their personal reputation on the social and economic progress they bring about.

These are the people who can panel-beat our concept of public duty , crafted in the crucible of the thieving pre-democracy era, and bring it in line with our constitutional and economic aspirations.

We must stop the use of state jobs as instruments of patronage to reward political friends and business partners.

We must see these jobs as being central to our social and economic development project, and, therefore, award them to the most intelligent and the most committed in our society.