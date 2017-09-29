Arab Spring, China cost us a democratic moment

By CHARLES ONYANGO-OBBO

After 38 years as president of Angola, José Eduardo dos Santos reign as the country’s chief executive has come to an end.

Though he’s no longer president, Dos Santos is for now still Angola’s ruler, because he remains president of the country’s powerful governing Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).

Ahead of the rigged August 23 election, which paved the way for his successor Joao Lourenco, dos Santos covered his flanks by making a series of changes to Angola’s security services leadership, that strengthened his hand.

Dos Santos’ exit from State House, changed the ranking of the longest-serving Africa leaders.

He was second on the list after Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema. Zimbabwe’s fragile 93-year-old Robert Mugabe now moves into second place, with 37 years on the throne.

Paul Biya is third at 35 years, opening the way for a grand East African entrance by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni into fourth position.

In another time and place, dos Santos’ departure would have signaled the beginning of the end for Africa’s club of presidents for life.

Particularly so, because we are also seeing more democratic tremors in West Africa. In Togo, protestors demanding constitutional reform have momentarily put President Faure Gnassingbe on the back foot.

President Gnassingbe’s family has been in power for the past 50 years. Gnassingbe Jnr succeeded his famously autocratic and eccentric father Gnassingbe Eyadema in 2005.

Gnassingbe Snr was the dean of Africa’s presidents for life, having ruled for nearly 40 years by the time he expired in February 2005.

However, the evidence is that the old order is well and alive. In Uganda the moves to amend the constitution and remove presidential age limit to allow Museveni stand in 2022 gained tremendous momentum in recent days.

In Zimbabwe, 93-year-old Mugabe has thrown his hat in the ring for the 2018 election, despite appearing at his campaign rallies in a vegetative state.

So why are we not in another moment of democratic upheaval in Africa? First, the leaders have China to thank for it.

China entry

The billions China has pumped into Africa in the past 15 years, has gone some way in rehabilitating otherwise decrepit regimes, with a new form of “infrastructure legitimacy” from all the roads, bridges, airports, and railways it has helped build.

Secondly, and perhaps most significantly, credit goes to the Arab Spring revolutionaries of 2011.

The most enduring legacy of the Arab Spring is how much social bribery it unleashed, which in turn deradicalised politics in many African countries.

In Kenya after the 2008 post-election violence, Kenya established “Kazi kwa Vijana” (Youth Work) and poured in millions of dollars. It amped it after 2011.

Morocco announced a $64 million youth innovation fund.

Tunisia, where the Uprising started and overthrew Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, started paying unemployment benefits under the “Amal” programme worth $144 a month, and launched a youth enterprise fund worth billions of dollars.

In Uganda, the Museveni government unveiled a “job stimulus programme” which continues to run in different iterations.

Mauritania set up a fund to sponsor profit-making initiatives by young people in sport, culture.

In South Africa President Jacob Zuma announced a $1.3 billion kitty for job creation for youth. In short, the post-Arab Spring revolution was bought off.