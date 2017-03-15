EALA debacle turns spotlight on FDC's internal troubles

News

The current president of Uganda’s largest opposition party Mugisha Muntu (left) and his predecessor Dr Kizza Besigye. PHOTOS | FILE

THE FALLOUT in the Forum for Democratic Change over its failure, yet again, to send representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) has once again shined the spotlight on long running power struggles within Uganda’s biggest opposition party.

The power struggles, pitting party faithful between current leader Mugisha Muntu and his predecessor Dr Kizza Besigye, are crippling efforts to come up with a common strategy that the FDC needs to achieve its aspirations, according to party insiders

“Political Parties are not non-governmental organisations or civil society organisations. Political parties exist to lay down strategies to compete for political power and get it,” according to the Kampala woman legislator, Nabilah Naggayi Sempala. “Consensus is the only chance at building FDC and avoid the vicious cycle of political blunders. Complaining will not offer solutions.”

According to party insiders, the wrangling over EALA shows no signs of abating, and appears set to impact the election of the party’s new president later in the year on November 2.

Mr Muntu’s bid to retain the position is expected to be challenged by Nandala Mafabi, the party’s secretary-general. A known supporter of Mr Besigye, Mr Mafabi lost by 32 votes in an acrimonious contest five years ago.

As some observers see it, a less than smooth internal poll in November will also further drive a wedge in the party at a time when it would be more sensible to spend its time and efforts to close ranks as 2021 elections loom.

Although Mr Besigye who quit party leadership in 2012 will not be on the ballot, many expect him to be as much, if not more, an influence as Muntu and Mafabi.

However, according to some people in Besigye’s camp, he still intends to run for a fifth time in 2021.

The problem would, however, be that in spite of his magnetic appeal, the backing of the party remains crucial to his ambitions, which an increasing number of people, especially within the party’s top leadership, are reportedly weary of.

In the last contest for the party’s presidential flag-bearer position, Besigye was criticised for imagining himself the only person capable of putting the FDC in power. These feelings have lingered on. Last December, for instance, senior party legislator Abdu Katuntu dismissed Besigye’s so-called defiance campaign for its extremism. In his view, it offered the worst path to winning power, if at all, in spite of its architect’s belief that it has gained his camp good ground.

Others concur. According to outspoken party legislator Odonga Otto, defiance as a political strategy requires a clear majority to succeed and cannot be implemented in perpetuity.

“It has to be with short term and medium term objectives in any case not more than six months,” Mr Otto posted a social media comment on March 3, ruing the party’s missed opportunities in EALA.

Besigye’s critics accuse his camp of hijacking the EALA contest in furtherance of long drawn out plans.

The FDC failed to secure a seat in the regional assembly for reasons that pit Muntu against Mafabi. Their opposing views laid bare their strained relations both men have tried hard to temper down over the last one and a half years they have run the party.