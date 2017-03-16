Kampala dismisses HRW report calling for probe into Kasese killings

News

Relatives of policemen killed during the November 26, 2016 clashes between security forces and royal guards of King Charles Wesley Mumbere of the Rwenzururu kingdom in western Uganda at the Kasese mortuary on December 1. PHOTO | AFP

Kampala has reacted angrily to a report by Human Rights Watch calling for an “independent, impartial fact-finding mission with international expertise” into the Kasese killings which occurred on November 26-27 last year.

The Washington-based global human rights watchdog released the report Wednesday, noting that the number of those who died was higher than the figure that government released, and that at least 15 children were among those killed.

“The assault on the palace in Kasese, which killed more people than any other single event since the height of the war in northern Uganda over a decade ago should not be swept under the carpet,” said HRW’s associate Africa director, Maria Burnnet. “People in Kasese are still looking for their families including children; they deserve answers for these gruesome killings.”

But in a strongly-worded three page response, executive director at the Government Media Centre, Ofwono Opondo dismissed the report, saying that it ignores the death and causalities the militias have inflicted on members of the security force and civilians over the years.

“The HRW report further promotes violence in the region referring to machetes as ‘agricultural tools’ as opposed to the Uganda Penal Code Act that defines them as lethal weapons. History reveals that machetes have been used in the Great Lakes region to cause genocide,” said Mr Opondo.

He added: “The government of Uganda challenges the authors of the report to mention the families of missing persons and the alleged dead children. They should also provide evidence of deliberate and systemic targeting of children and women.”

Mr Opondo said that government records have 103 dead including 16 police men and no children.

“Out of these, 91 were male and 12 female, 16 of whom were police officers. A total of 51 bodies were unclaimed and were subsequently buried in a public cemetery in Kasese after toxicological and DNA samples were taken from each body, and have been stored for future reference. Therefore, anybody who claims a missing person can contact the police,” said Mr Opondo.

The government dismissed HRW’s call for an investigation saying it would conflict with the subjudice rule.

According to Mr Opondo, Kampala was focusing on the criminal prosecution of the militia and their leaders led by Rwenzururu’s King Charles Wesly Mumbere, who government accuses of fomenting terrorist and subversive activities in the Rwenzori Mountain ranges.

“The report recommends independent investigations on a matter before the courts of law. This is untenable for now because it is at odds with the subjudice rule. Uganda does not lack the capacity for independent investigation if the need arises,” he said.

On November 27, government troops including police and the army laid siege at the palace of the Rwenzururu cultural leader, demanding that he surrenders militias he was allegedly keeping inside the palace as royal guards.