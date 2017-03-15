No compensation for Bukasa land occupants, says Kampala

News

A section of the Bukasa land that will house the inland port on the shores of Lake Victoria. PHOTO | FILE

Kampala has reiterated that it will not compensate the occupants of an area in the Bukasa Zone in the central region that was set aside for building an airport, an inland port and facilities for the standard gauge railway.

The area in Wakiso district comprises a forest reserve and wetlands on the shores of Lake Victoria.

“Compensation for people who have taken land in government gazetted areas like wetlands and forest reserves will not be considered because this is illegal,” said the National Environment Management Authority executive director Tom O Okurut.

Some 600 hectares of the land in question has been occupied illegally by people who have gone as far as obtaining freehold and leasehold titles from the District Land Board. The title holders, according to government, have continuously blocked the implementation of development projects in these areas.

NEMA said that the SGR project was granted an official permit from the authority and other environment agencies like the National Forestry Authority (NFA).

Approvals

“Projects like the SGR are allowed to use government land once they have sought permission from NEMA and other environment regulatory bodies,” said Dr Okurut.

He added that permits are issued on such arrangements after evaluating the activities to be executed and ensuring that the necessary conditions are met, failure to do which could lead to the cancellation of the permit or imprisonment.

Dr Okurut said that only those who have been using the land for traditional activities will be compensated, but only after they have been evaluated.

Railway officials said that they have sought a permit from NEMA and NFA for some 500 acres needed for the construction of the inland port and the Malaba Kampala railway cutting through Namanve.

While addressing residents in Bukasa last month, President Yoweri Museveni urged them to vacate the land to allow the government to implement its development plans. He added that a number of the 113,000 families in the areas had innocently, ignorantly or carelessly bought land from people who gave them fake titles.

In 2010, individuals from other Kampala suburbs started encroaching on Namanve forest reserve land including the Bukasa zone and started building on and selling it illegally.

According to NFA, several cases have been dragging on in the courts of law against the authority since 2013, when it tried to evict individuals in these gazetted areas.