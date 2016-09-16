Youth choose corruption, freedom over unemployment, stint in jail

News

While the youth are concerned about unemployment, they are willing to be part of the solution by creating jobs through entrepreneurship. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

With 80 per cent of the population in Kenya and Uganda being below the age of 35, these countries should be looking to ride on the youth dividend to shape the future.

However, the situation on the ground is different: East Africa could be staring at a crisis of integrity. For example, 33 per cent of Ugandan youth perceive corruption as a profitable venture while those in Kenya, despite their huge appetite for entrepreneurship, have a “high tolerance for corruption, tax evasion and a desire to make money by any means possible”.

This is one of the unsettling findings of the youth survey commissioned by the East African Institute of the Aga Khan University in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania between 2014 and 2015. The survey aimed to understand the youth’s values, attitudes, concerns and aspirations.

The results, released on September 1, show that as these youth espouse corruption, they become vulnerable to political manipulation, hence undermining democracy and good governance.

Earlier on August 8, Uganda joined the rest of the world on August 8 to celebrate World Youth Day under the theme “The Road to 2030: Eradication of Poverty and Achieving Sustainable Production and Consumption,” where Youth and Child Affairs Minister Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi said the youth still faced challenges of access to education, health services, employment and enterprise.

“My ministry is cognisant of these challenges and is framing an action plan to respond to this growing challenge,” she said.

It was found that some 56 per cent of the youth surveyed believe it does not matter how one makes money as long as they do not end up in jail, and 55 per cent admire those who make money through hook or crook.

The survey further shows that 73 per cent of the youth are afraid to stand up for what is right, due to fear of retribution, while 40 per cent said they would readily take or give a bribe, and only 27 per cent strongly believe that it is important to pay taxes.

But all is not lost as the study also reveals that most youth hold positive views that could counterbalance the negative.

Presenting the findings in Kampala, Dr Alex Owiti, the director of East African Institute of the Aga Khan University, said that while the youth are concerned about unemployment, they are willing to be part of the solution by creating jobs through entrepreneurship.

“There is an opportunity to focus on developing and channelling the strongly held positive values of faith, family, hard work… entrepreneurship must be leveraged to address the crisis integrity as well as the challenge of unemployment among the youth,” he said.

For instance, the youth aged 18-35 in Uganda are positive and confident that the future will be more prosperous, offering more jobs and better access to health and education, although questions of what it will take to deliver this prosperity remain.

According to the report, 48 per cent of the 1,854 youth interviewed said they would like to go into business as opposed to 24 per cent who said they would rather pursue careers in professions like engineering, law, medicine and teaching, with a low 12 per cent saying they would go into farming.

Most youth lack the capital to start businesses or venture into farming, despite the Uganda government in 2014 launching the Youth Livelihood Programme, which had as at November 2015 seen only 71,866 youth share Ush38 billion ($11.3 million) to start 5,507 income generating enterprises.