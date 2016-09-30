World leaders gather for funeral of Nobel laureate Shimon Peres

News

US President Barack Obama stands alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli military pass by with wreaths of flowers at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl national cemetery during the funeral of former Israeli president Shimon Peres on September 30, 2016. AFP PHOTO | ABIR SULTAN

World leaders including US President Barack Obama and Prince Charles were bidding farewell to Israeli ex-prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres on Friday as his funeral began under massive security.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas was among attendees at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl national cemetery and was seated in the front row, reportedly at the request of Peres's family.

Abbas knew Peres well and negotiated with him. In an extremely rare move, he also shook hands and spoke briefly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon arrival.

Security forces were on high alert as the funeral began, with roads closed and thousands of officers deployed.

Some 70 countries were represented, with the range of leaders illustrating the respect Peres gained over the years in his transformation from hawk to committed peace advocate.

His death on Wednesday at the age of 93 drew tributes from around the world for Israel's last remaining founding father.

An estimated 50,000 people filed past his coffin as it lay in state outside parliament in Jerusalem throughout the day on Thursday.

'A genius with a big heart'

Former US president Bill Clinton was among those who paid their last respects there, appearing moved as he stood in silence before the coffin.

Clinton had helped usher in the Oslo peace accords between Israel and the Palestinians in the 1990s, which resulted in the Nobel prize for Peres.

After Peres's death, he called him "a genius with a big heart".

Obama arrived on Friday morning and plans to depart after the ceremony. He wore a black Jewish skullcap as he took his seat at the ceremony.

He and Clinton are scheduled to speak, along with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Netanyahu and parliament speaker Yuli Edelstein.

Others to speak include renowned writer Amos Oz as well as Peres's two sons and daughter.