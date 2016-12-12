Witnesses recall horrific scenes from accident that claimed 40

News

Remains of some of the vehicles involved in an accident at Karai on the Naivasha-Nakuru highway, about 87km west of Nairobi on December 11, 2016. The accident occurred at night when a lorry transporting flammable materials lost control and rammed into other vehicles before it exploded, leaving at least 33 people dead. JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Saturday night horrific crash in which close to 40 people perished in an explosion at Karai near Naivasha west of Nairobi, has cast a pall on the country as Kenyans were preparing to commemorate Jamhuri (independence) Day Monday, a holiday that for many marks the beginning of the festive season.

“It was a scene straight from hell,” said Mr James Kamau, who survived the horrific crash that involved 12 vehicles, 11 of which were reduced to ashes.

It all started when a Ugandan-registered light truck, which was carrying yet-to-be-identified flammable substances, exploded.

The truck, whose driver lost control after hitting a bump, crashed into vehicles heading towards Nairobi. Two of the vehicles were carrying GSU and Administration Police (AP) officers. Eleven GSU and three AP officers were among those who died.

Highly flammable

According to one account, the truck was carrying adhesives, whose contents included toluene, alkyl phenolic resin, magnesium oxide, plinox TDX and chloroform, chemicals which are highly flammable.

If confirmed, this could explain why all the vehicles that collided with the truck either exploded or were thrown off the road. The fuel from the cars added to the blazes.

On Sunday, a dazed Mr Kamau stood next to his burnt out vehicle, one of the many that were reduced to shells in the inferno.

“Sijawahi shuhudia kitu kama hii (I have never witnessed such a horrific scene),” he mumbled.

“I saw a matatu (minibus) tossed up in the air.”



One witness, Mr Jesse Kamau, said the passengers stood no chance of survival.

Deathly quiet

Although they screamed for a while, they all were deathly quiet shortly after.

“It is difficult to say what led to the accident, but I suspect the man didn’t know this road well,” he said.

On Sunday, government officials were still debating whether the presence of the bumps on the highway might have caused the accident. The verdict was that investigations would determine the true cause, but some said the absence of road signage may be culpable.