When exams became a security matter

News

Kenya National Examination Council chairman Prof George Magoha supervises a physics practical test at Kisumu Girls High School. PHOTO | FILE

Kenyans have, for the first time in recent years, witnessed credible national examinations, following stringent policies introduced to curb perennial cheating, with examination centres literally becoming security zones.

Primary and secondary school examinations were conducted without any case of leakage. And, for a good measure, the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams done at the end of the primary school cycle were marked and results released in a record one month. The results were error-free. All candidates got their grades, unlike in the past when many had their results cancelled.

Kenya’s national examinations had lost credibility due to massive cheating perpetrated by cartels that operated right within the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) precincts and who worked with suave middlemen and security officers, teachers and parents to leak tests every year. It had become big business and the rot ran quite deep.

Exam cancellations had become the norm. Last year, for example, more than 5,000 candidates who sat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) had their results cancelled due to cheating. At the primary level, more than 2,700 candidates missed their results for the same reason.

It is against this backdrop the current Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who was appointed to the docket a year ago, embarked on the arduous task of fighting exam cheating.

Top secrecy

The first step was to dissolve the then board of directors of Knec and sack the top officials, starting with the chief executive Joseph Kivilu. A new board was appointed, headed by a former vice-chancellor of the University of Nairobi, Prof George Magoha, generally known to be no-nonsense. And this marked the start of major shake-up.

The new team embarked on a three-month vetting of all officials to weed out those who had been involved in the irregularities and ensure the council only retained dependable workers.

The new board threw away all questions that had been prepared and kept in what is called test-bank and ordered new papers. A new crop of examiners were identified and the exercise conducted under strict rules and secrecy.

All the processes, including printing of the tests, were done under strict security surveillance.

Dr Matiang’i ordered restructuring of school calendar, and that meant lengthening the second term and shortening the third. The latter was to ensure that schools closed early and only remained with the candidates to allow close monitoring and supervision of their activities.

Initially opposed by the teachers’ unions, the directive was effected and, as it has come to pass, it was one of the factors that contributed to efficient administration of exams. Added to this, headteachers were made directly and singularly responsible for exam administration in their schools. This meant they collected the exam papers from the stores at the sub-county level and returned them.

But what also stood out was the physical and direct involvement of the minister, his principal secretaries and top education officials in the actual supervision of the exams. They reported to the stores every morning to check if the exams were intact before distribution, and visited schools to see how the invigilators worked. A joint operation was conducted involving the ministries of Interior and Information.

Another strategy was to control the marking process, which previously was open to abuse, as some schools or individuals compromised examiners to give their candidates high marks.