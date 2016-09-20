What next for Kenya after ICC non-compliance ruling?

Emergency meeting On receipt of the finding of non-cooperation against Kenya, the Bureau — the ASP’s executive committee composed of a President, two vice presidents and 18 members- will hold an emergency meeting to assess the Kenyan case. These are in cases where the bureau is convinced that its actions will make the country resume its cooperation with the court.

ASP writes to Kenya After the emergency bureau meeting, the President will write to Kenya reminding it of the need to cooperate with the ICC in compliance with its Rome Statute obligations. “The President of the Assembly could send a copy of the letter to all States Parties, encouraging them to raise the matter in bilateral contacts with the requested State, where appropriate,” the ASP rules state. On expiry of a set timeline, a meeting of the bureau at the ambassadorial level where Kenya will be asked to explain how it will cooperate with the court in future.

Matter referred to General Assembly The matter will then be referred to the annual ASP General Assembly where the matter will be openly discussed by state parties, civil societies before a report is compiled by the bureau on whether action must be taken. The next ASP meeting is to be held in The Hague on November 16 to 24, but the Kenyan matter might not occur because the ASP procedure requires three-month difference between the bureau meeting and the discussion by State parties.