What Gambia crisis has in common with Cote d'Ivoire

News

Like President Laurent Gbagbo, The Gambia's Yahya Jammeh refused to accept election defeat. AFP PHOTOS | FILE

The Gambia's Adama Barrow will not be the first opposition leader to have an unconventional presidential inauguration. Nor will The Gambia be the first African state to have rival presidents.

On December 4, 2010, Cote d'Ivoire's Alassane Ouattara was sworn in at a hotel in the commercial capital, Abidjan, guarded by UN peacekeepers after the incumbent Laurent Gbagbo refused to accept defeat.

Mr Gbagbo had his own inauguration earlier that day at the presidential palace in Abidjan.

Four months later, Mr Gbagbo was arrested by French-led forces at the presidential palace, and is on trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes.

In contrast, Mr Ouattara is still the president, having won a second term in 2015.

Unlike Mr Gbagbo, Mr Jammeh is not being sworn in for another term. Instead, parliament has extended his term by 90 days, while he waits for the courts to rule on his bid to annul Mr Barrow's victory in the December 1 poll.

But Mr Barrow wants him to go now, and has the backing of powerful regional states which have threatened to send troops into The Gambia to oust his rival.