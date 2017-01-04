After a tumultuous year, what does 2017 hold in store for Ugandans?

News

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. For Ugandans, the past year was tumultuous, and the effects are likely to linger or even escalate in 2017 across the political, economic and social spheres. PHOTO | FILE

For Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, the end of the year came with closure to one of the most mixed 12 months of his more than three-decade rule.

Now going into 2017, a critical audit of the past year of President Museveni’s reign could shape the narrative on whether he achieves his much acclaimed kisanja hakuna mchezo (no nonsense term), or if the status quo will prevail.

Senior presidential press secretary Don Wanyama described 2016 as a year of “rejuvenation where the president won a new mandate built on the fact that the country has been registering steady progress in the economic, social and political spheres.”

Mr Wanyama said in order to keep a steady pace in 2017, President Museveni would continue with his approach of holding discussions with individual sectors on what needs to be done to drive the country to the goal of attaining lower middle income status by 2020.

Political front

The political battle lines, observers and critics in Kampala note, are likely to keep President Museveni and his nemesis of the past 20 years, Kizza Besigye, as the dominant players.

Although President Museveni defeated Dr Besigye and five other contestants in the February 18, 2016 elections, the poll was termed as the most controversial and discredited in Uganda to date. Since taking the oath of office for a fifth straight term on May 12, President Museveni and his ruling party have spent the past seven months asserting their victory in a laboured fashion.

The election was conducted under protest from the opposition over the failure to carry out electoral reforms, a process the Museveni government remains reluctant to push through.

To observers, President Museveni has already launched his campaign for 2021 through his Operation Wealth Creation tours that started in late 2016.

As if reading from the same script, the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) of Dr Besigye also announced it would move across the country to reactivate its structures, and to assert itself as the alternative to solve problems faced by Ugandans.

A case in point was in November; as the government dithered over how to respond to the famine in 44 districts in the country, Dr Besigye and FDC delivered two tonnes of emergency food aid to starving people in Isingiro district, the epicentre of the food crisis triggered by a long drought.

“Uganda, which gets enough rainfall, should not be facing a food crisis. Water should have been harvested for irrigation,” Dr Besigye told residents of Isingiro, adding that instead of using modern methods of harvesting water for irrigation, President Museveni and his government were out of touch with the present and still applying Stone Age methods to fight drought.

Dr Besigye will probably use such opportunities in 2017 to further discredit the Museveni regime.