West African mediators' convoy leaves Gambia state house

The Gambia's Yahya Jammeh. PHOTO | FILE

The motorcade of a delegation of West African leaders left Gambia's presidential residence where they had sought to convince Yahya Jammeh, who lost a December presidential poll, to step down and go into exile, Reuters reported on Friday.

It was not immediately clear if Jammeh was aboard one of the two dozen vehicles seen departing the compound.

Meanwhile, Adama Barrow, who was sworn in in neighbouring Senegal, has hinted that he may be leaving Dakar.