Watchdog unable to prove Sudan chemical arms claims

News

Internally displaced persons in Sortoni, in Sudan's North Darfur state, who fled their homes following ongoing clashes between armed movements and government forces in the Jebel Marra. AFP PHOTO | UNAMID

The global chemical weapons watchdog said Friday that it was unable to support allegations that Sudanese government forces used suspected toxic arms in war-torn Darfur.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said it had examined a report released on Thursday by Amnesty International.

Amnesty said more than 30 such attacks were believed to have been carried out on several villages as part of a massive military campaign against rebels in Darfur's Jebel Marra between January and September.

It alleged between 200 and 250 people may have died as a result, backing up its allegations with interviews with over 200 survivors and photographs of children suffering from apparent chemical burns.

The group said its investigation "has gathered horrific evidence of the repeated use of what are believed to be chemical weapons against civilians, including very young children, by Sudanese government forces in one of the most remote regions of Darfur over the past eight months".

But the OPCW said: "Without further information and evidence being made available, it is not possible at this stage to draw any conclusions based on the content of the report."

Wild accusation

It said in a statement that it had read the relevant parts of the report and also noted the response of the Sudan government.

Sudan's ambassador to the United Nations, Mr Omar Dahab, rejected Amnesty's report as "baseless and fabricated."