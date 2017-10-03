By DAILY NATION

The University of Nairobi has been closed indefinitely following recent student unrest.

The students were ordered to vacate halls of residence by Tuesday 9am.

The university's Senate resolved to close the institution citing security concerns, the university's director of Corporate Affairs John Orindi said.

About 27 students were last Thursday injured during fracas in which police were captured on camera assaulting students in their hostels, lecture halls and within the university.

The police had stormed the institution to stop students from protesting the arrest of Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili popularly known as Babu Owino.

The former student leader, Babu Owino, is facing various charges including subversion and uttering abusive words against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Students head home after the University of Nairobi was closed. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA

Monday night a handful of students staged protests demanding for the resignation of the Vice Chancellor Professor Peter Mbithi.