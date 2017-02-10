News
Kenya declares biting drought national disaster, seeks local, global help
Posted Friday, February 10 2017 at 12:39
In Summary
- The President called on local and international partners to support the State’s efforts to contain the situation which has not only affected human beings and livestock but also wildlife.
- The government says it will allow maize importation by licenced millers to stabilise the high prices of cereals.
- He issued a stern warning to those involved in food distribution, saying the government would take serious measures against those who would take advantage of the situation to enrich themselves.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared the ongoing drought affecting many parts of northern, Coast, and eastern regions of Kenya a national disaster.
The president called on all stakeholders to support the government by upscaling drought mitigation programmes.
He also sought help from local and international partners in containing the situation affecting the people, their livestock and the country's wildlife.
“Support from our partners would complement government's efforts in mitigating the effects of drought,” said the president on Friday.
Transparency
Mr Kenyatta also issued a stern warning to those involved in food distribution saying the government would take serious measures against anyone found to be enrich themselves instead.
“I will not tolerate anybody who would try to take advantage of this situation to defraud public funds,” said Mr Kenyatta.
He said all purchases of food and other requirements would be done in a transparent and open manner and that all government agencies will be involved to guard against fraud.
“Let all investigative agencies including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission get involved in the activities being undertaken during this period. I don’t want the government to be accused of taking advantage of this situation.”
Maize importation
To stabilise the high prices of cereals, the government will allow maize importation by the licensed millers but would strictly monitor the situation to ensure it is done in a transparent manner.
In its second phase of drought intervention covering the months of February to April, the government has allocated $110 million to cater for intervention in various sectors.
Already, the National Treasury has released the first tranche of $73 million while the county governments will provide $20 million.
The government says it intends to enhance interventions including doubling of food rations and cash transfers among other measures.