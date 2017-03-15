President Uhuru Kenyatta to deliver State of the Nation address

News

President Uhuru Kenyatta delivers the State of the Nation address to a joint session of Parliament in the National Assembly on March 31, 2016. PHOTO | RAPHAEL NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Wednesday expected to focus on the ruling Jubilee Coalition’s fulfilment of its manifesto as he makes the last State of the Nation address before the August General Election.

The Head of State will be hoping to set the stage for the continuity of his administration as well as continue, but in a different style, the campaigns whose tempo has been increasing since the start of the last year of his first term in office.

President Kenyatta is also expected to dwell on issues of national security and devolution, some of the matters that have dominated debate over the last four years because of terrorism and the advent of devolution.

The Head of State is also understood to be keen to address public concerns on access to credit, public debt as well as corruption and the wage bill.

Military

By focusing on the Jubilee administration’s fulfilment of the manifesto rolled out before the elections in 2013, he will also be hoping to set the stage for the continuity of his administration.

Ahead of the address, Parliament staff, working with the Nairobi Fire Brigade and the military, installed two new flag poles next to the main gate of Parliament.

The National Assembly will also not have a sitting this morning. Majority Leader Aden Duale said this is to facilitate the extra security measures as well as the cleaning and other arrangements necessary before the President comes in.

“There will be need for extra seats in this chamber for the extra members,” said Speaker Justin Muturi.

Propaganda

It remains to be seen whether the Opposition lawmakers will show up for the address or protest like they did last year, taking whistles into the chamber while unfurling small placards. There were suggestions in the corridors of the House on Tuesday that the MPs would stage a walk-out as the President speaks or protest and then walk out.

On Tuesday, one of the more famous protagonists from last year, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, told the Nation he would not be attending the event.

“The whole idea of the state of the nation address has lost its purpose. The President has previously turned it into a platform to churn out Jubilee propaganda and to try to salvage the dwindling fortunes of his failing regime. It’s a mockery of our fledgling democracy and constitutionalism,” said Mr Wandayi.

Opposition