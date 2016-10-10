News
Scores feared dead after attack on buses in South Sudan
By TEA Reporter
Posted Monday, October 10 2016 at 15:23
In Summary
- At least 21 people are feared dead as details of the attacks on Yei-Juba road on Sunday morning and Juba-Nimule road on Monday morning emerge.
An unknown number of traders have been killed in two separate attacks involving three Kampala buses in South Sudan.
At least 21 people are feared dead as details of the attacks on Yei-Juba road on Sunday morning and Juba-Nimule road on Monday morning continue to emerge.
A source at the South Sudan Embassy in Kampala has told The EastAfrican that while the first attack appears to have been a robbery, the second could have been a raid by a militia.
The victims of the Sunday morning ambush were stripped of their belongings, while the Monday casualties were “brutally murdered, chopped using murder tactics of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA)” the source said.