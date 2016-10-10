Home News

Scores feared dead after attack on buses in South Sudan

By TEA Reporter

Posted  Monday, October 10   2016 at  15:23

An unknown number of traders have been killed in two separate attacks involving three Kampala buses in South Sudan.

At least 21 people are feared dead as details of the attacks on Yei-Juba road on Sunday morning and Juba-Nimule road on Monday morning continue to emerge.

A source at the South Sudan Embassy in Kampala has told The EastAfrican that while the first attack appears to have been a robbery, the second could have been a raid by a militia.

The victims of the Sunday morning ambush were stripped of their belongings, while the Monday casualties were “brutally murdered, chopped using murder tactics of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA)” the source said.