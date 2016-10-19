Safety concerns as Ugandan trader killed in disputed Migingo Island

News

The body of a Ugandan businessman was found mutilated in Lake Victoria Tuesday evening. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A Ugandan trader was killed on the disputed Migingo Island and his body dumped in Lake Victoria.

The body was found dismembered, with fingers chopped off and eyes gouged out.

It was found on Tuesday evening by fishermen on the lake, about 50 metres from the island. The man was identified as Kennedy Mugwaru.

Police said he could have been killed Monday night.

Ugandan police stationed on the island are investigating the murder.

“We are still probing what might have happened to Mr Mugwaru. He was a reserved person who steered clear of controversies,” a Ugandan security officer who is part of the investigating team said by phone.

The body of Mr Mugwaru was transported by boat to Uganda for post-mortem.

The killing caused panic on the island with the Kenyan fishermen also expressing fears over their safety.

“We need to be told what happened because we do not know the motive behind this. The removal of some body parts from the deceased makes us think that the killers could be going to perform some rituals,” said John Obunge, the chairman of the Migingo beach management unit.

“We must be assured of our security here by both the Kenyan and the Ugandan security forces,” he added.

This the first killing incident on the island in a couple of years.