Ugandan town comes to terms with massacre

News

Relatives of policemen killed during November 26, 2016 clashes between security forces and royal guards of King Charles Wesley Mumbere of the Rwenzururu kingdom, in western Uganda on December 1 at the Kasese mortuary. PHOTO | AFP

Over the past five days, Ms Betty Mbambu had been pregnant with grief and anxiety. She wished away the pesky thought that her 17-year-old son, Cramina Muhindo, could have been killed during the November 26, 2016 military raid on Buhikirwa palace. But why?

He was just a man herding Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere’s livestock, she said.

However, that changed Wednesday when the Uganda police released the list of suspects they have taken into custody since the weekend. Muhindo was missing.

With the hope of ever seeing her son alive faded, Ms Mbambu like hundreds of Rwenzori region residents anxious about whereabouts of their missing relatives, paced up to Kasese Municipal Health Centre to explore if her son’s body could be among corpses that police were handing out.

In groups of ten, police officers ushered in the relatives to go and inspect the dead bodies in the morgue. Others soberly and silently endured the putrid stench at the hospital as they waited for an opportunity to check the bodies in black gunny sacks.

Ms Mbambu was told to wait. She did. Mr Muhindo’s body, if not at the municipal health centre, could be at a hospital in neighbouring districts, she thought. Tears coursed down her cheeks.

She kept a vigil at the health centre and by press time, Thursday evening, she was waiting to see if her son’s body might be among others being transferred back to Kasese from neighbouring Kabarole district where they were moved for storage when local health facilities were overwhelmed.

Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi Wednesday refuted claims that non-combatants had been caught up and possibly killed in the raid.

“There was time given to the palace officials, including the king, to hand over these militias and that was not one hour, not two hours. We think any reasonable person who was not part of those militias could not have dared to be there and, in any case, if he or she was there and did not take logic to get out, he or she took a higher risk,” he said.

Mr Kaweesi maintained that only 62 people had been killed during the attacks despite constant reports suggesting a figure higher than 100. He, however, appealed to the community to inform the police in case they recover a body that the security forces are unaware of.

“There should be no speculation in regards to this...,” Mr Kaweesi said after warning sections of the media against what he termed as quoting his juniors. Mr Kaweesi said government would not provide any help to the deceased except the security operatives who were killed.

Fatal palace visit

Meanwhile, Mr Kikanda Bwambale, 40, was back at the mortuary to look for his older brother, Siriro, after being turned away the previous day.

Bwambale last heard from Siriro on Saturday when he visited the local king’s palace to discuss a land issue. That day, clashes broke out between royal guards and Ugandan police that left nearly 90 dead.