Ugandan police officer gets ‘expedited’ bail grant

News

Former Division Commander of Kampala Metropolitan Police Aaron Baguma (left) with his co-accused in a Kampala court. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The decision by High Court last week to grant an embattled senior police officer bail in a murder case against him is certain to reignite debate on judicial discretionary powers over bail and the independence of the judiciary in general, both of which have been questioned before.

On Thursday September 8, Justice Wilson Masalu Musene granted Aaron Baguma, a superintendent of police, bail a day after he had been committed to High Court for trial. This came barely 10 days after he had eventually turned himself in and was remanded.

Bail is an automatic constitutional right in Uganda but Supt Baguma’s saga had emerged as the latest test case to the judiciary’s steel.

This, not least, is because of his own initial reluctance to turn himself in despite repeated summons by the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), his bosses’ apparent reluctance to hand him over, and, perhaps most important, his application for and grant of bail in just under a week after he went on remand. Critics say this is one of the quickest bails granted in a criminal matter.

Opposition politician Kizza Besigye, for example, took over two months to secure bail after he was charged with treason for swearing himself in as president in May.

At the end of August, the Uganda Law Society wrote to the Chief Justice asking him to issue guidelines on the issuance of bail. According to ULS, this was necessary to limit judicial discretion since their experience had shown such freedom had often been misused.

“The issue of discretion on bail has been abused and the CEPIL [Centre for Public Interest Law] report on the state of the judiciary makes this point clear,” Francis Gimara, who heads ULS, told The EastAfrican.

Mr Gimara, however, did not say whether Baguma’s case exemplified such abuse, pleading he needed to read the entire file first.

The CEPIL report released last month noted with concern a general decline in adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law in Uganda. It attributed this to an overbearing executive eager to have its way no matter what.

The report, titled “In Dire Straits? The State of the Judiciary 2016”, warned that a weakened judiciary is bad for the progress of the country since it jeopardises every essential component of society, from national security, service delivery, national and foreign investments, ultimately to economic growth and development.

Supt Baguma reportedly picked the prison where he preferred to be jailed — Kigo off the Entebbe Airport Highway — instead of Luzira Maximum Security Prison where those he is accused with are being held.

Supt Baguma is jointly charged with Muhammed Ssebuwufu, a car dealer, and six other people with the death of Donah Betty Katusabe.

Owed Ssebuwufu