Ugandan king further remanded in custody

The cultural leader of the Rwenzururu Kingdom Charles Wesley Mumbere (centre) is led to court in Jinja on November 29, 2016 where he was charged with the murder of a police officer on March 24. PHOTO | TAUSI NAKATO

Ugandan king Charles Wesley Mumbere, the cultural leader of the restive Rwenzururu kingdom, has been further remanded in custody until December 28 following a brief but chaotic court appearance in Jinja Tuesday morning.

Mr Mumbere was arrested on November 27 at his palace in Kasese District in western Uganda in a bloody battle between his royal guards and government forces which left about 100 people killed. Majority of the dead were the royal guards while the government lost 14 police officers and two soldiers.

Mr Mumbere was then charged on November 29 with the murder of a police officer on March 24.

As Mr Mumbere appeared before Jinja Magistrate John Bosco Kaggwa on Tuesday, outside, the police battled with main opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye and his supporters who had arrived at the court premises to show solidarity with the detained cultural leader. Dr Besigye was arrested and bundled into a police van and driven away.

In the February 18 election, Dr Besigye and his Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party defeated President Yoweri Museveni and his ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Kasese, the seat of Mr Mumbere’s throne.

In court, the Rwenzururu king did not apply for bail, a constitutional right he chose not to exercise, forcing the court to extend his remand.

The decision, observers say, is a calculated move to pile pressure on President Museveni’s government which is yet to answer why extreme violence was used in arresting Mr Mumbere two weeks ago. There are also calls for the government to free the king unconditionally.