King Mumbere faces murder charges, amid calls for truth, justice team

News

The cultural leader of the Rwenzururu Kingdom Charles Wesley Mumbere (centre) is led to court in Jinja on November 29, 2016 where he was charged with the murder of a police officer on March 24. PHOTO | TAUSI NAKATO

The cultural leader of the Rwenzururu Kingdom Charles Wesley Mumbere returned to court on Tuesday December 13, for the mention of murder charges against him.

On November 29, Mr Mumbere was charged with the murder of a police officer on March 24. The director of public prosecutions has signalled more charges are likely to be brought against him.

President Yoweri Museveni, who insists the law must take its course, has come under pressure to free him unconditionally.

The EastAfrican has learnt that Mr Mumbere will not seek bail — a decision that is likely to see him return to prison and one that will sustain tension and apprehension in Kasese District where the seat of the Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu (king of Rwenzururu) is located.

His unconditional release has been set as the top priority for any engagement between the kingdom officials and parties interested in resolving the crisis in Rwenzori.

This pressure has been amplified by contradicting information from government officials especially about the devastating assault the army mounted on Mr Mumbere’s palace on November 27, and the number of those killed.

According to information from the ongoing closed-door parliamentary investigation into the crisis, out of the six senior security officials that appeared before the MPs only two gave a similar account about those who died.

It is such contradictions that have fuelled demands for a truth and reconciliation committee (TRC) for a more incisive inquiry than the one parliament is undertaking. The TRC has been proposed twice before to look into the recurrent conflict in the Rwenzori region.

A TRC is one of seven specific appeals a consortium of political and security leaders from the Rwenzori region made to the government on November 21. This came five days before the army’s attack.

“The government should institute a truth and reconciliation committee to deal with all aggrieved parties,” read a communique from the leaders’ consultative meeting that was convened at Kabarole District headquarters.

Foster unity

Their appeal recalled an earlier one in 2005 that a ministerial committee made saying, “In order to foster unity, harmony and reconciliation among the people of the region, the government should establish a Truth and Reconciliation Committee to reconcile the various tribes in the region.”