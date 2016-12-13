Ugandan court orders police off opposition leader Besigye’s home

News

Uganda police block access into Kizza Besigye’s home in Kasangati. PHOTO | AFP

The police were on Friday still camped at the home of Uganda’s opposition leader Dr Kiiza Besigye in Kasangati, three days after a court in Kampala declared the siege illegal and ordered them to vacate the premises.

Magistrate Prossy Katushabe of the Nabweru Chief Magistrate’s Court, Kasangati, issued the order in the criminal application filed by Dr Besigye who protested being held in his house by police and demanded “immediate release from unlawful preventive arrest and detention without security” in reference to restrictions put upon him and deployment at his house since the February 18 General Election.

“I find that the applicant was unlawfully detained and in a place that is not authorised by law thus contravening the various articles of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda” Ms Katushabe said in her ruling.

Article 23 (2) of the Constitution provides that a person arrested and restricted or detained shall be kept in a place authorised by law. It further adds that a person arrested or detained shall if not earlier released be brought to court as soon as possible but in any case not later than 48 hours after the time of his or her arrest.

Dr Besigye sued the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura and the Police Commander for North Kampala seeking court to order his unconditional release.