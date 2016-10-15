Ugandan MPs’ doublespeak on campaign funds ceiling

News

A new survey on the entrenchment of a money culture in Uganda’s political class reveals disturbing findings, with parliament expressing support for restrictions while at the same time remaining reluctant to endorse tough sanctions.

The effect of an expensive path to an elective office results in demands on the taxpayers as officials seek to replenish their diluted coffers while the unsuccessful suffer the double tragedy of political and financial ruin.

According to a new survey, 66 per cent of Ugandan Members Parliament support capping of campaign budgets for parliamentary seats but are reluctant to endorse sanctions on politicians who violate the arrangement.

Asked the question: Do you agree or disagree that the money to be spent while contesting for a parliamentary seat should be limited, 25 per cent said they “strongly agree” while 41 per cent said they agree, 25 per cent disagree and only 9 per cent wanted a free spending environment.

The Alliance for Campaign Finance Monitoring (ACFIM), a loose alliance of civil society groups that tracks campaign expenditure conducted the survey, interviewing some 324 directly elected Members of Parliament.

Broken down by region, northern Uganda, which is still recovering from two decades of a brutal war that left it in economic ruin, had the strongest endorsement for restrictions at 77 per cent followed by eastern Uganda at 68 per cent. Western Uganda, where parliamentary seats are hotly contested showed the least support for restrictions at 59 per cent, followed by central at 62 per cent.

A further breakdown by political party affiliation reveals that MPs of the ruling party were more reluctant to endorse capping of campaign cash by a majority 56 per cent and only 44 per cent in support. On the other hand an overwhelming 77 per cent of the opposition supported tough restrictions.

Political economists said the finding is in line with accessibility to resources actual or anticipated. Separate studies have showed that a majority of candidates join the race for parliament expecting a financial windfall.

Asked to respond to the question whether one should lose their seat for spending above an agreed limit, those for scraped a narrow victory at 51 per cent with 49 pronouncing an objection.

But by a majority 59 per cent, MPs supported declaration of the source of funding for all donations above a million shillings ($300).

Again, the ruling party, often accused of dipping its hands into public coffers to support its candidates, was reluctant to endorse declarion of campaign funds with 53 per cent for and 47 per cent against.

Observers said that most financial support to the opposition is secret as financiers fear being targeted by state agencies particularly the revenue authority and regulators.

The majority of respondents, at 68 per cent, expressed support for ceilings placed on presidential candidates, a similar percentage supported limitations placed on political parties for helping their candidates win elected office.