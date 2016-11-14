Uganda sends mixed signals on much needed electoral reforms

News

Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye in the dock at Moroto Court on May 16, 2016. PHOTO | FILE.

Although the Ugandan government has reiterated its commitment to implement election related reforms, it does not appear in a rush to embark on the task, going by recent statements by two high ranking government officials.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa, Uganda has agreed to set up a commission to handle electoral, political and constitutional reforms that have been proposed by a wide range of sources, including its own agencies.

But according to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Kahinda Otafiire, while a commission such as the one promised by Mr Kutesa is important, it is currently not a priority for the government and should not be expected soon.

The pronouncements by the two senior ministers came within two weeks of each other. Mr Kutesa’s were made on November 3 before the United Nations’ Human Rights Council as Uganda underwent a second Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of its human rights situation; and Mr Otafiire’s, whose ministry is responsible for initiating and headlining the reforms in question, were made in a newspaper interview on October 24.

According to a draft report of the Working Group on the UPR, eight countries — France, Australia, Spain, the Czech Republic, the US, Botswana, Norway and Canada — have asked Uganda to expedite reforms to address problems that created an uneven playing field in the disputed 2016 elections as highlighted in a number of election observers’ reports, the Supreme Court’s ruling on a petition that arose from those polls, and from other sources.

Improvements

Some of the problems cited are restriction to freedoms of association and peaceful demonstration; alleged police brutality, arbitrary arrests and politically motivated prosecution of opposition leaders; lack of transparency and equality of the electoral process; lack of independence of the Electoral Commission and misuse of state resources for campaign financing.

“We will set up a commission to look at these recommendations… to see what improvements we can make in the electoral process,” Mr Kutesa assured the UN Human Rights Council.

“We shall do everything that is possible to take into account what we think will enhance the democratisation of the electoral process in Uganda to include that in our electoral reforms,” he added.