Uganda says former M23 Congolese rebels not welcome

Members of the M23 rebel group sit at the Rwamwanja refugee settlement, Uganda on December 17, 2014. Lack of trust between the ex-rebels and the Congolese government has been delaying repatriation efforts. PHOTO | ISAAC KASAMANI | AFP

Former Congolese rebels who have lived in disarmament camps in Uganda for years are not welcome and are not Uganda's problem, a state minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

Okello Oryem, state minister for international affairs, said he didn't know and didn't care if rebels were missing from the camps following reports that some fighters may have crossed the border into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this weekend.

"We never wanted them here, we never invited them here, they are not even desirable in Uganda," he said.

"The responsibility for M23 lies squarely with the government of the DRC and the UN, squarely with them, not the government of Uganda."