Uganda's ruling NRM extends dominance as party sweeps new districts polls

Uganda's ruling party has extended its dominance after it swept elections in five newly created districts.

Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has extended its dominance both in Parliament and local governments after it swept Monday’s elections in five newly created districts.

Early results indicate the ruling party will win the elections in all the five new districts of Rubanda, Kagadi, Kakumiro, Kibale and Omoro.

Created in 2015, the new districts boundary changes took effect on July 1 this year prompting the special elections.

The President Yoweri Museveni-led NRM won an overwhelming parliamentary and local government’s majority in the February 18 General Election that saw him gain another five years in power.

Uganda’s Electoral Commission is set to declare the final results of the by-elections on Tuesday.

The opposition parties have had a poor showing in the elections as candidates in many cases came a distant third ceding even the second position to NRM leaning independents.

According to the Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) which deployed at least 150 observers for the five elections, the elections were beset by delays in delivery of materials and voter turnout. The law requires that at least five voters are present before voting materials can be opened to start the polling.