The MPs have been outspoken against efforts to change the Constitution to allow President Yoweri Museveni to extend his 31-year stay in power.

The attacks on the homes of Allan Ssewanyana and Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu --popularly known as Bobi Wine-- come barely a week after another report of assault on Moses Kasibante's home (an opposition MP representing Rubaga North).

Update:Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Emilian Kayima, has confirmed that the explosives used were factory made hand grenades with less shattering effects.

Police in Uganda are investigating attacks on the homes of two lawmakers opposed to the scrapping of presidential age limit after suspected grenades were thrown at their residences early Tuesday morning.

The two opposition legislators, Mr Ssewanyana (Makindye West MP) and Mr Kyagulanyi (MP for Kyaddondo East), have been outspoken against efforts to change the Constitution to allow President Yoweri Museveni to extend his 31-year stay in power.

“We have received information of explosions at the homes of Allan Ssewanyana and Robert Kyagulanyi. Our teams have started investigating the said incidents,” police spokesperson Asan Kasingye said on Tuesday morning.

Politically motivated?

Two grenades were thrown at Ssewanyana’s home and three others at Kyagulanyi's.

“People have thrown grenades at my home. I need rescue,” Mr Ssewanyana posted on his Facebook page.

Mr Kyagulanyi said the grenades smashed the window of his son's bedroom.

“Grenades have for the second time in two days been thrown at my house and exploded. Property damaged and no one hurt! But what kind of country are we now living in?” Mr Kyagulanyi posed in a Facebook post.

Mr Kyagulanyi further noted that he has been receiving death threats, adding: "Reason? Opposing the removal of age limits in the Constitution!"

The police spokesperson Mr Kasingye has dismissed the claim that the attacks are politically motivated.

“What they believe is not what is actually true. We are investigating,” Mr Kasingye said.

