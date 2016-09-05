Uganda drops charges against 17 in Muslim clerics murder trial

News

One of the defence lawyers, Mr Twaha Mayanja confers with his clients at a Kampala high court. 32 Muslim clerics were facing charges of killing Muslim leaders two years ago. PHOTO | STEPHEN OTAGE

Uganda has dropped charges against 17 of 32 suspects accused of perpetrating a string of murders of Muslim clerics over a period of two years.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), on Monday, also dropped the charges the suspects were facing from six to four.

According to the indictment before the International Crimes Division of the High Court, the suspects are now facing charges of murder, attempted murder, crimes, and terrorism.

Charges that were dropped including those of aid and rendering support, and crimes against humanity.

Mr Lino Anguzu and Mr Thomas Jatiko who represented the DPP on Monday presented to the trial judge a nolle prosequi (notice of abandonment of all or part of a suit) and added that they have 116 witness statements to pin the remaining 15 suspects including Sheikh Yunus Kamoga.