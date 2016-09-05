News
Uganda drops charges against 17 in Muslim clerics murder trial
Posted Monday, September 5 2016 at 12:47
Uganda has dropped charges against 17 of 32 suspects accused of perpetrating a string of murders of Muslim clerics over a period of two years.
The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), on Monday, also dropped the charges the suspects were facing from six to four.
According to the indictment before the International Crimes Division of the High Court, the suspects are now facing charges of murder, attempted murder, crimes, and terrorism.
Charges that were dropped including those of aid and rendering support, and crimes against humanity.
Mr Lino Anguzu and Mr Thomas Jatiko who represented the DPP on Monday presented to the trial judge a nolle prosequi (notice of abandonment of all or part of a suit) and added that they have 116 witness statements to pin the remaining 15 suspects including Sheikh Yunus Kamoga.
Sheikh Kamoga is one of the most prominent suspects in the trial. He was the leader at the Tabliq Mosque at Nakasero in the heart of Kampala City when he was arrested in connection with the murder of Sheikh Mustafa Bahiga.