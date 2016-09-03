Uganda dogged by slow land valuations

News

The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway. The project was held back by alleged low land valuation for land earmarked for acquisition. PHOTO | FILE

The costs of land acquisition incurred in road projects undertaken by the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) amounted to Ush116.4 billion ($34 million) in the last financial year according to latest data.

This has raised concerns over the burden of land compensation expenses in this sector.

The slow payment mechanisms associated with land compensation have also angered landowners, with many claims dragging on for up to two years.

Out of 18 documented projects, by the end of the 2015/16 financial year, the 51km Kampala-Entebbe Expressway valued at $479 million recorded the highest land acquisition bill of $10 million.

This led to several months of delay in execution of civil works on some sections due to complaints over land valuation raised by some property owners.

The prolonged disputes over land valuation along the project route are highlighted by the curious case of a landowner who demanded compensation of Ush48 billion ($14 million) for less than 10 acres that comprised a stone quarry, in contrast to a quotation of Ush4 billion ($1.1 million) issued by the chief government valuer.

UNRA officials opted to bypass the affected land and settled for a cheaper physical diversion along the project route. The Entebbe Express highway, now nearing completion is funded through a loan by the China Exim Bank and is being executed by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC). Civil works on this project commenced in November 2012 and it is scheduled for completion by November 2017.

The second phase of construction works on the Kampala Northern Bypass, a 17-kilometre long road valued at $75.7 million, cost $5.2 million in land acquisition by close of 2015/16.

Major land compensation hurdles affecting this project are tied to unresolved claims around junctions amid ongoing construction works.

This project is funded by the European Union and is being executed by a Portuguese company, Mota Engil Enginharia E Contrucao SA. Construction works on this project started in November 2014 and it is scheduled for completion by July 2017.

The 104km Mubende-Kakumiro-Kagadi Road, valued at Ush484.9 billion ($141.6 million) consumed Ush10 billion ($2.9 million) in land compensation but like in other projects, disputes over valuation delayed the start of works. This project is funded by government and is being executed by CCCC, and it is due for completion by February 2019.

In comparison, transport projects that accounted for the lowest cost of land acquisition include the second Nile Bridge whose compensation expenses amounted to Ush1 billion ($292,103).

This project is jointly funded by the governments of Japan and Uganda and is valued at $124.6 million while construction works commenced in April 2014.

Though prompt payments for land acquisition offer opportunities for early commencement of construction works and timely completion of projects, potential gains anticipated from improved payment procedures were not realised mainly because of mounting delays pegged to several projects, the UNRA claims.