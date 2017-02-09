Uganda judiciary pleads with Museveni to keep army, police away

News

Ugandan opposition leader Dr Kizza Besgiye and Kasese woman MP Winne Kizza at the Jinja magistrates' court where they were denied access. PHOTO | COURTESY

Uganda's Judiciary wants President Yoweri Museveni, as leader of the Executive arm and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces to keep the military and the police away from court premises.

On two occasions within less than seven days, Chief Justice Bart Katureebe has used his public appearances, including one where he was directly addressing the president, to ask the Executive arm of government to end court raids.

“I hope the practice of people being arrested within the precincts of court will not happen again,” said Chief Justice Katureebe at the opening of the annual judges’ conference in Munyonyo on January 27.

Speaking at the annual law year day four days later, Justice Katureebe repeated the same request, in the compound of the High Court, which has previously witnessed ugly scenes of heavily armed security men trying to wrestle bailed suspects from the courts.

The most famous of these scenes was in November 2005, when a security squad, christened “Black Mambas” by the media, surrounded the court to arrest 16 treason suspects, who had just been granted bail. The 16 had been jointly charged with Museveni’s four-time challenger for the presidency, Dr Kiiza Besigye.

While critics believe the raids are not accidental, the president told judges, who famously went on a weeklong strike in 2005 after the raid, that the raids were due to lack of proper training and “ignorance” on where not to conduct arrests.

“The Judiciary should organise with the Ministry of Internal Affairs for training on the relationship with courts because they think catching a thief anywhere is okay. They are doing it in ignorance,” said the president.

Justice Katureebe used the annual law year day to emphasise his discomfort over the raids.

Stand-off

The most recent stand-off between security and courts over a re-arrest came with the granting of bail to the Rwenzururu cultural leader, King Charles Wesley Mumbere, in Jinja last month.

Like in 2005, when 16 suspects accused of engaging in subversive activities refused to sign their bail papers knowing the signature would facilitate immediate re-arrest, choosing instead the safety of the court registry, King Mumbere also initially refused to sign but relented after his brother Christopher Kibanzanga, a government minister, persuaded him his official vehicle would provide safety against arrest.

The police pounced almost immediately after the vehicle carrying the freed Mumbere exited the gate.

Mr Mumbere faces a myriad charges including terrorism, murder and attempted murder.