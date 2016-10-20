Uganda court frees opposition MP on bail

News

Nakawa Division MP Michael Kabaziguruka is among those detained on suspicion of plotting to overthrow Uganda's government. PHOTO | MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

A court in Uganda granted bail to an opposition member of parliament on Thursday afternoon, facing treason charges.

Michael Kabaziguruka was freed on a Ush5 million ($1,450) cash bail and Ush100 million ($29,080) bond. Moses Kasibante and Ssemuju Nganda, two of his Forum for Democratic Change compatriots including the party’s president Mugisha Muntu and Kampala’s mayor Erias Lukwago also acted as surety for his release.

Mr Kabaziguruka, who was arrested on June 8, 2016, is facing treason charges along with 22 Ugandan soldiers for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.