US poll: Uganda caught off-guard as Rwanda praises people-first politics

Supporters of US Republican president-elect Donald Trump react at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on November 8, 2016. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

As all the region’s presidents sent their congratulatory messages to US president-elect Donald Trump, their lieutenants were weighing the surprise result and its implications.

Uganda’s Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs James Mugume said that the country was “going back to the drawing board” to figure out what the new administration in Washington DC would mean for bilateral relations.

“We did not anticipate it. Most people were expecting a Clinton victory, now we have to analyse the situation afresh,” he said on Wednesday evening.

In his congratulatory message President Yoweri Museveni said he looked forward to working with Mr Trump “as we have been working with other leaders before him”.

Earlier this year, President Museveni asked Mr Trump to mind America’s business after it was reported that the Republican candidate, if elected, would go after long-serving African leaders.

Kampala has enjoyed a close relationship with Washington but the election of Trump poses a significant puzzle, analysts say. Kampala is a critical ally of the US in terms of regional security with its troops engaged in peace keeping missions from Somalia to South Sudan and Central Africa Republic

A small elite

In CAR, Ugandan troops are fighting alongside a small elite unit of the America Special Forces in the hunt for Joseph Kony. In Somalia, intervention by Uganda and other African countries have helped return the troubled Horn of Africa country to near normalcy ridding the seas of pirates and opening both Somalia and its strategic coastline to business.

But Rwanda saw the Trump win as a vindication of people-first politics, a phenomenon the country has found difficult to explain to its critics.

Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said the lesson for Africa from the surprise outcome in which the apparent favourite Hillary Clinton lost was that politicians should listen to the desires and demands of the people.

“When citizens decide, their decisions are final,” Ms Mushikiwabo said in a thinly veiled dig at President Barack Obama’s administration, which castigated President Paul Kagame for agreeing to seek a third term in 2017.

“It is important to listen and respect people’s demands; the leadership cannot do the opposite of what people want. As a country, the core of our leadership is to involve citizens. Leadership is not the business of leaders but the people,” Ms Mushikiwabo said on Thursday, hours after President Paul Kagame had tweeted to congratulate US President elect Trump.

She added: “We are ready to work with the new administration. We have had a very good relationship with the United States, especially over the past two decades.”

