Museveni names new head of Electoral Commission

Court of Appeal judge Simon Byabakama Mugenyi. President Museveni has picked him to head Uganda’s Electoral Commission. PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI

President Yoweri Museveni has tapped Court of Appeal judge Simon Byabakama Mugenyi to head Uganda’s Electoral Commission ending weeks of speculation on the team to take over from Eng Badru Kiggundu whose term expired on Thursday.

Mr Museveni named the six new members of the Commission in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament.

But, by nominating the new commission singly, President Museveni appears to have snubbed persistent calls for a change in the mode of appointing the Electoral Commission.

Critics have been calling for a change to the procedure that would clip the president’s powers in the appointment and firing of the team to preside over elections, where he is a player.

It awaits to be seen how Parliament will deal with the list when the vetting process starts.

The old Commission led by Eng Badru Kiggundu bid its farewell Thursday after 14 years in which the team had presided over three controversial general elections and a referendum.

Two of the presidential elections (2006 and 2016) were challenged in court while the 2011 poll ended in bloody street protests, after the opposition called for a 'Walk-to-Work' demo.