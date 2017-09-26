By CHARLES M. MPAGI

Members of Uganda’s Parliament Tuesday engaged in an ugly brawl in the Chamber ahead of the controversial presidential age limit debate.

The legislators threw chairs and tagged and pulled each other over allegations that a minister had smuggled a gun into the Chamber.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga had okayed the motion by Mr Raphael Magyezi, among others, seeking various amendments to the Constitution, alongside other business of the House.

But chaos ensued shortly after as Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana alleged that guns had been smuggled into the Chamber, with the opposition members pointing a finger at Mukono County North MP and Water minister Ronald Kibuule.

Chairs were thrown as MPs tried to force Mr Kibule out, insisting they could not conduct business when their security was not guaranteed. They demanded an adjournment then a re-entry into the House, after a thorough search.

Ms Kadaga’s pleaded with the members to resume their seats and later ordered Mr Kibuule out, but the minister hesitated before springing up his seat.

Mr Kibuule, surrounded by several ruling NRM party colleagues, then moved a few paces, turned around and removed his jacket—an act the opposition MP suspect enabled him to get rid of the gun. He then turned around, declaring he had no gun.

The opposition MPs, led by Medard Ssegona, insisted the gun had just melted from Mr Kibuule’s body but was still in the Chamber.

Ms Kadaga then ordered a search after the opposition MPs refused to listen to Energy minister Irene Muloni's statement.

Unlike last week, Ms Kadaga sat through the melee, refusing to yield to pressure to suspend House business, held under equally heavy military and police presence around Parliament.