Congress hurdle for $418m Kenya-US arms deal

News

Kenyan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amison) on patrol in Kismayu, Somalia. FILE PHOTO | AFP

Kenyan military officials will in March meet with their United States Department of Defence counterparts to finalise the purchase of $418 million’s worth of military equipment that includes ammunition, machine guns, rocket launchers, and guided bombs mounted on militarised Air Tractors to replace Kenya’s ageing F-5 fighter jets.

The US has approved the foreign military sales order that Nairobi placed as it emerges that the deal could be part of the coalition operations agreement signed when former US president Barack Obama visited the country in 2015.

The military order that also includes technical support services, is now awaiting the approval of the US Congress Department of Defence Committee chaired by Republican Senator John McCain.

The US Department of State in a statement said that the proposed sale is meant to supplement Kenya’s ageing F-5 aircraft, as the Air Tractors will be more efficient and can be pre-positioned much closer to the conflict area than the F-5 fleet.

At $418 million, this could be Kenya’s single-largest weapons purchase, an amount that is more than double the $187 million that the country spent on new stock of arms in the past five years, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an arms trade monitoring agency.

In the second term of Obama’s administration, Nairobi spent $11 million on arms purchases from the US. In 2015, the country’s total military spending peaked at $954 million up from $819 million the previous year, SIPRI data shows.

Bilateral diplomatic talks

A Department of State spokesperson speaking on condition of anonymity told The EastAfrican that once the Congressional review period has been completed, the US and Kenya will meet to finalise the sale, and settle on the final price and delivery details.

“The final details, delivery timelines, and training related to this sale will remain subject to final bilateral diplomatic discussions between the US and Kenya following the formal notification period. In keeping with US policy, we will refer you to the government of Kenya as to when they submitted their request for this proposed Foreign Military Sale,” the official told The EastAfrican.

It has since emerged that the US Department of State and DoD are conducting a review to determine whether the proposed sale request from Nairobi meets the requirements under the Arms Export Control Act, the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, and the US Conventional Arms Transfer Policy.

“We will provide top-of-the line US-made defence equipment through ‘the total package approach’ — which builds ongoing maintenance, upgrades and training into the sale, ensuring that defence products will be ready and available for many years to come,” the official said.

Kenya sought the 12 Air Tractor AT-802L converted crop-dusters to aid the Kenya Defence Forces in the fight against Al Shabaab. The planes are known for their low-cost surveillance and ground attack capabilities. It is understood that they will be armoured to specifications, meaning that they can take hits from the small arms and Soviet-era anti-aircraft fire that the Somali militants Al Shabaab possess without malfunctioning.

“The Air Tractors are more efficient and able to fly closer to conflict zones than Kenya’s ageing Northrop F-5E fighters. The platform maximises the KDF close air support ability because it is a short-field aircraft capable of using precision munitions and cost effective logistics and maintenance,” states the notice from the Defence Security Co-operation Agency (DSCA), part of DoD.

Shabaab attacks